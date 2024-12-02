NorthOne partners The Bancorp Bank and Galileo Technologies





NorthOne is a financial technology provider, not a bank, therefore, the banking services are provided by The Bancorp Bank, Member FDIC.

The challenger banking app has eliminated non-sufficient funds (NSF) and overdraft fees, further reducing processing times compared, and is set up to offer a full suite of transaction methods with limits engineered to allow a small business to use their NorthOne Account as their primary bank account.

Through its partnership with The Bancorp Bank, Member FDIC, current and new NorthOne customers will have access to updated account features, including deposit funds from checks through the NorthOne mobile app and invoicing.