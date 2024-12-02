Northmill invests in Zendesk to assist with customers' needs





The purpose of the investment is to give the employees the tools to serve all the customers on their terms. At the same time, Northmill aims to improve the connection between the customers’ feedback and what type of products and features are being developed.

According to Northmill’s management, they are trying to create a self-service offer, while still being available on the customers’ preferred communication channels – including chat, phone, mail, Facebook or WhatsApp. Therefore, the platform is an omni-channel solution which helps developing and deploying apps in the interface and achieve clear view of the customers’ needs.



