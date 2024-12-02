Northern Tool + Equipment partners with TreviPay





Following this announcement, the TreviPay Commercial Account program will provide US business buyers the possibility to benefit from 30-day net terms and automated invoicing for managing omnichannel B2B retail payments.

In addition, the partnership will power the new Northern Tool Commercial Account program, which was designed for businesses to provide optimised flexibility and convenience in managing payments. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Northern Tool + Equipment x TreviPay partnership

According to the official press release, businesses served by Northern Tool + Equipment will be enabled to complete purchases easily across all sales channels through the new Commercial Account net terms programme. Additional functionality is set to allow business owners to make purchases and assign other workers to securely pick up products in-store.

Furthermore, by offering net terms to its business buyers through the use of TreviPay’s services, Northern Tool + Equipment will have the possibility to streamline its accounts receivable processes with automated application decisioning, quick buyer onboarding, as well as a reduction in manual and back-office demands. At the same time, TreviPay’s technology and managed solutions will enable the retailer to focus on development and customer care, rather than just collections.

The partnership will also focus on providing thoughtful management of payment touchpoints, including secure payment processing, as well as offering preferred purchase options like net terms. According to officials of the companies, the deal is set to prioritise customer experience at check-out, while also focusing on the development of optimised products and growth in the industry.