NORD/LB migrates three international branches to Avaloq Banking Suite

NORD/LB had selected Avaloq as its partner in 2010 in a bid to boost its wholesale and financial markets businesses. The partnership enabled the consolidation of American and mainland Chinese client entities in one centralised IT operations.

The latest implementation uses Avaloq’s multi-entity, single-instance (MESI) capabilities for centralising the bank’s IT operations in Luxembourg. This aims to reduce the complexity and offers a range of functionalities to NORD/LB. The solution leverages the fully integrated corporate and wholesale banking functionalities of the Avaloq Banking Suite, already used by NORD/LB CBB to run the institution’s New York, Shanghai and Singapore operations on one platform.

The full scope of the migration was undertaken by implementation partner Orbium.