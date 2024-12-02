Nordigen to offer free API

The account data analytics platform for app building, onboarding flows, and customer experience will be offering a free application programming interface for accessing bank account information. The move follows on from a successful funding round in Q3 2020, for the fintech startup, which raised USD 800,000 for further expansion from the VC firms Seedcamp and Inventure.

To date, the company has raised USD 1.4 million and has taken a cautious approach to accruing capital so it can remain circumspect on its areas of spending. The decision not to charge for API is aimed at overcoming one of the major obstacles in the potential of open banking, namely the expense of harnessing raw data.

Though Nordigen is essentially a bank data analytics company, it is now looking at repositioning itself as a freemium open banking API.