Nordigen, Simbase partner for automated accounting processes

Simbase provides Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) connection solutions to enhance business connectivity and tracking. With their SIM card plan, users can connect to many devices at the same time and choose the best local network provider in any country for efficient connections. The main users of the platform are delivery service providers, who prioritise high-quality shipment monitoring.

Transactional data sharing is one of the main services powered by Nordigen and used by Simbase. Simbase can track transactions, aggregate data, and utilise gained financial information for their internal accounting procedures, helping them make the process quicker and easier.