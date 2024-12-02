Nordigen partners with SME lending platform Spotcap

Spotcap Global Services is a global lending as a service (LAAS) provider with prior experience in own balance sheet lending across multiple countries in Europe and APAC. The developed solution covers all aspects of digital lending to SMEs including an application flow and onboarding module, document processing, credit analysis, CRM, as well as loan management systems.

One of Nordigen’s services is providing access to financial transactions, which is the main tool used by Spotcap. In conjunction with previous lending information, it provides credit reports to help with decision-making and in-depth customer financial behaviour evaluation.

Spotcap is mainly driven by credit scores and financial decision-making, which is why the collaboration with Nordigen was a natural choice. As an extension, Spotcap developed a stand-alone credit risk solution based on bank account insights to determine a probability of default, appropriate credit limit as well as transaction categorizations and warning signals, among others. Such service benefits from the recently connected Nordigen Account Information product that provides clients’ Bank Transactions and Account Balances as a key input data.