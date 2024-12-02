Nordigen partners with personal finance management app Bilance





Bilance is a personal finance management app that tracks personal bank account transactions and provides detailed summaries, allowing users to take complete control over their finances. Bilance allows its clients to both combine digital tracking and manually add any cash income and expenses. Additionally, they track multiple accounts at the same time and create monthly budgets. It is connected to all the major banks and finance platforms in the Baltics.

Tracking incoming transactions is one of Nordigen's solutions that attract market players such as Bilance to rely on services that ease their operations, as per the official press release.

Bilance is an app that uses PSD2-regulated APIs to improve their product’s capabilities by monitoring transactions and segmentation based on client data.

Recently, Nordigen partnered with CH Konsultatsioonid on their accounting solution Trigon to deliver financial data directly into the application.