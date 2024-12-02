Nordigen partners with investment platform Tapline

Tapline is a two-sided platform that enables SaaS companies to sell their recurring revenues to institutional investors for annual returns. This exchange provides SaaS companies with instant access to funds to develop their business.

Tapline uses Nordigen’s PSD2-regulated APIs to monitor B2B accounts and gather insights on enterprise financial activities and credit scoring. User transactional information also allows for the creation of a risk analysis assessment based on the information that Nordigen is able to provide.