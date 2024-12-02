Nordigen partners with CHK





CHK is an international company that offers accounting and consulting services to Estonian, Finnish, and Lithuanian clients. The company provides classic accounting services, crisis control and problem-solving solutions, such as restoring accounting, the resolution of conflict situations, and tax review consultation.

Trigon is an accounting software which aims at making the accountant’s work more effective by automating repetitive tasks. The integration with Nordigen allows data to be delivered to the system directly from companies’ bank accounts. This simplifies the accounting process and eliminates manual tasks.

By the end of 2021, Nordigen has launched a suite of new products designed to help developers build Open Banking-powered applications with more ease.