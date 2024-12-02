Nordigen partners with Acounto





Acounto is a digital-first accounting service that provides a convenient accounting and payroll solution for businesses. These automated solutions assist in daily business operations by aggregating all financial data in one place, utilising it to offer predictions, reminders, and updated statistics, as well as allowing users to manage all their accounting tasks and relevant data on one platform.

The main service used by Acounto is transactional data gathering, with information sourced from European banks, which enables the finance platform to generate reports and summaries for internal procedures. Using Nordigen’s integration, Acounto can automate data input and provide their clients with automatic reconciliation.

Nordigen is a freemium Open Banking platform that provides free access to Open Banking data and premium data insights. Nordigen's free API connects to more than 2,300 banks in Europe and serves fintech companies and developers in 31 European countries, including the UK. Nordigen is a licenced Account Information Service Provider (AISP), regulated by the Financial and Capital Market Commission of Latvia and authorised in 31 European countries.