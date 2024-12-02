Nordigen partners Fineo





Fineo facilitates the integration of customer bank accounts using Nordigen's account information API to offer a different way to manage finances.

Using Nordigen’s free API, Fineo customers can connect their personal bank accounts through Fineo’s personal finance platform. The platform provides the tools for users to plan a budget, have a centralised view of all their accounts, manage transactions, and analyse finances. The result is a technological solution for creating and maintaining a personal budget.