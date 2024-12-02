Nordigen, Orama to help entrepreneurs take control of their finances

Orama aims to help busy entrepreneurs control all their finances in one place as well as giving them opportunities to predict their finances in the future.

The platform features a categorised view and control panel for all business financial collections and payments, personalised cash forecasts and budget plans, expert consultations, and a system for expected transactions, notifying users when predicted payments are late. Additionally, the platform boasts a future scenario creator, which allows users to simulate events, such as new products and hires, or investment opportunities, to analyse and visually present estimated financial effects on the business.

The integration with Nordigen allows Orama’s users to sync their bank accounts to the platform, adding real-time financial data directly from the source.