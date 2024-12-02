Nordigen introduces new products





Composed of six products, the Nordigen Premium suite assists with data cleaning, enrichment and insights, and allows developers to get access to Open Banking data.

Use cases for the new data products include BNPL, consumer lending, accounting, cash flow management, and personal finance.

Nordigen launched one of the first free Open Banking APIs last year, and has one of the largest networks of API bank connections in Europe. With the launch of the new products, Nordigen's platform now offers a complete set of tools to connect to more than 2,100 European banks, retrieve banking data, and prepare data for use in developer applications.