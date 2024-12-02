Nordigen introduces a no-code integration for AIS solution

With the new no-code feature, companies can go live with AIS in a day. Clients now have the option of a simplified integration method which eliminates the need to write code on the users’ side. Instead, clients can request the no-code solution during registration, and the sales team will assist with a tailored and personalised solution based on their needs and preferences.

The no-code solution allows companies to bring their ideas to life and is a tool to experiment and pilot with limited IT resources using Open Banking. This approach seeks to remove the entry barrier standing between a business customer and a fully-fledged Open Banking integration, eliminating the need for the client to possess technical expertise or to employ in-house developers, as stated by the official press release.

Nordigen’s new no-code solution enables a user-friendly approach to Open Banking and allows more businesses to implement the technology to further innovate their applications, programmes, and services.