Nordigen, Enty to launch an Open Banking solution

Enty can be described as the ‘control panel’ of any company, offering solutions for company management with customer support for SMEs, freelancers, and startups. The service provides its users with eight back-office tools all encompassed within one platform. Services on offer include incorporation, accounting, invoicing, contract management, HR services, and more.

The integration with Nordigen’s account information service improves the platform by adding a new product to the mix - Open Banking. Enty users can now connect their business accounts directly to the system, allowing them to monitor financial activity through the platform and automatically supply the accounting tool with necessary data. Prior to the collaboration, users had to upload bank statements manually. Now Enty can generate their own bank statements, based on the data acquired through Nordigen’s API.