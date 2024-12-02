Nordigen collaborates with Bluetrino





Bluetrino is a corporate matchmaking platform based in South Africa and Estonia, helping companies make external connections for enterprise function improvement and economic growth. Their focus is on creating sustainable connections globally between SMEs and freelancers that are cost-efficient and less time-consuming. Bluetrino ensures that companies they work with foster compatible trading environments, create more job opportunities, and bring on more highly skilled workers to fill open positions.

Transactional data sharing is one of the main services powered by Nordigen and used by Bluetrino. Bluetrino can track transactions, aggregate data and use gained financial information for their internal accounting procedures, helping them make the process easier, allowing them to allocate more focus on partnership building. Nordigen provides free access to Open Banking data and premium data insights.

Nordigen's free API connects to more than 2,100 banks in Europe and serves fintech companies and developers in 31 European countries. Nordigen is a licenced Account Information Service Provider (AISP), regulated by the The Financial and Capital Market Commission of Latvia.