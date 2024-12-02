Nordic API Gateway rebrands to Aiia





The European roll-out and a rebrand process that started out in 2020 is now moving into full effect for Nordic API Gateway, a fintech company that’s been on the map for more than a decade, building APIs for third-parties to access financial data and perform account-to-account payments.

New markets count Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Poland, where the company already has live customers ranging from accounting software providers and fintechs to financial institutions and payment service providers.