Nordic API Gateway partners with BEC





The collaboration is set to enable 27 banks in Denmark with Open Banking services for more than 2.1 million bank customers. Over time, this will give 20-30% of Danish banking customers the ability to see and pay with accounts from other banks as well as getting an overview of their finances across several banks.

Nordic API Gateway has recently struck a similar deal with another IT solution provider and will now be enabling more than 40 banks in the Nordics with Open Banking.