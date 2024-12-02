Nordea, Sprinklr extend partnership

After replacing legacy systems with Sprinklr three years ago because it needed a scalable platform, Nordea has grown its partnership with Sprinklr and is now using four Sprinklr products to create a collaborative, company-wide digital banking strategy.

With the Sprinklr Modern Advertising solution, Nordea has a single source of information for agencies and in-house teams to view real-time ad reporting data. Using benchmarking in Sprinklr Modern Research, Nordea can understand where they stand compared to competitors across countries and can track trending topics and themes in different languages. Nordea also works with Sprinklr to improve sentiment tracking for Nordic languages.

Nordea will be able to use Sprinklr Modern Engagement as a content calendar to collaborate, publish, and plan marketing and engagement campaigns across different platforms.