Nordea prepares for PSD2 with first iteration of Open Banking portal

Currently the site has limited functionality but selected pilot activities will be conducted through the portal during 2017, in advance of a full launch.

In releasing the Open Banking/Open API portal, Nordea not only moves to meet the Payment Services Directive (PSD2) requirements – under which banks need to provide third parties with access to customer accounts upon their approval – but also takes the lead position in the Nordic market in the Open API area.

As a first move towards a fully-functioning developer portal and community hub, Nordea has published the first iteration of the open webpage where developers can register to start their collaboration. The move makes Nordea one of the first movers in the Nordics to openly state their Open Banking vision, with the bank ready to embrace the opportunities presented by the changing banking landscape and through collaboration with fintechs.

The portal will act as the channel for dialogue with partners and third-party developers. The portal launch is planned for Q1 2018, but already during 2017 several pilot activities will take place.