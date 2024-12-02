Nordea, Nets launch e-invoicing service via Facebook Messenger

The service is fully automated and the payment is initiated via an online dialogue with a chatbot in Facebook Messenger.

Customers first enroll via their Bank-ID and then then use the PIN they have created for mobile banking. Moreover, users can confirm, view or change their e-invoices in Facebook Messenger.

This implementation represents a new channel and opportunity and, as before, customers can still handle their e-invoices via their mobile and online banking applications, whichever they prefer.