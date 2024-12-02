Nordea Investment Funds implements Temenos Multifunds technology





The collaboration with Temenos will enable Nordea Investment Funds to consolidate multiple systems on a single, cloud-native global platform, increasing efficiencies, reducing risk, and digitalising operations and client interfacing. In particular, the firm can leverage a flexible retrocessions engine that can be customised to meet changing investor needs, with flexible accrual calculation and payment functionality, as well as integrated SWIFT connectivity to send and receive messages directly.

Nordea Investment Funds will use the Temenos migration tool and benefit from its expertise serving nine of the 15 transfer agents in Luxembourg to deliver a rapid implementation and time to value.