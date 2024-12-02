Nordea goes live with web-based trade finance solution

The solution from Surecomp is called allNETT. Previously, the bank had already adopted allNETT V5.0 along with Surecomp’s IMEX V7.0 trade finance back-office platform and the SCF-PRO V1.2 supply chain finance solution.

Nordea is active in corporate merchant banking as well as retail and private banking in eight home Nordic and Baltic markets including Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Russia, and is set to roll it out to other markets in the next few months. The international rollout is also set to include its international corporate banking division operates branches in Germany, the UK, Singapore, China and the US.

Founded in 2000, Nordea is based in Stockholm, Sweden and employs 33,000 people.

In May 2014, Nordea selected Swedish social payments company iZettle to be its provider of mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solutions in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.