Nordea, Basware team up for dynamic discounting solution

Dynamic discounting allows businesses to improve their bottom line by letting them pay suppliers faster and receive a discount for early payment.

The newly agreed partnership means Nordea and Basware will jointly offer a dynamic discounting solution to Nordea’s corporate customers, while Basware will deliver the solution integrated into the customers’ Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) or customer’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions.

More than that, the agreement enhances Nordea’s position as a leading working capital service provider, with a focus on helping customers maximise their efficiencies in this area, and Basware’s place as a leading provider of financing technology solutions.