Nordea acquires Advinans





Following this acquirement, Nordea will be able to further strengthen its access and pension offerings in Sweden, as well as accelerate its strategic aims within the savings industry.

It will also represent a step into Nordea’s plan to develop and grow in profitable business segments while extending its digital offerings and services to corporate customers and clients in the region as well.

Advinans is set to be integrated into Nordea and it will operate under the bank’s brand. Customers and users of Nordea will be able to leverage Advinans’ digital platform, which focuses on simplifying their pension administration processes.

The companies received the regulatory approvals, and it will focus on making their products accessible, secure, and efficient to the client base in the region. The acquisition will not influence the material impact on Nordea’s overall financial performance.











More details on Advinans’ services

Digital pension broker platform, Advinans offers users and customers a suite of digital solutions for corporate administration, employee benefits, as well as pension advice. As the acquisition was completed, customers of Nordea will be able to benefit from multiple tools provided by Advinans.

The Company Portal will be incorporated in the Nordea set of products, and it represents a sustainable and secure occupational pension for employers and businesses. This service includes articles and news features in the portal, digital pension advice, salary exchange and bonus exchange for occupational pension, electronic invoices, accounting documents, administration via a web-based interface, a pension portal for all co-workers, as well as the possibility to upload files directly from the HR or payroll system.

The Benefits portal compiles and makes the products available for clients easy to use and secure, and it focuses on adding new procured offers and solutions as well. This product includes all the tools and capabilities offered by the Company Portal. Additionally, users will be given the possibility to manage wellness (via Epassi), procure staff discounts, manage lunch benefits (via Edenred), add their own benefits that meet their needs and preferences, manage monitor glasses (via Synsam), make digital payslips, and show total compensation for each employee.

Furthermore, employers can have occupational pension with automatic risk adjustment (which offers each employee the possibility to receive sustainable and individual management, with an automatic risk adjustment), occupational pension with guarantee (a secure savings product that applies before and during the retirement process), as well as occupational pension via custody insurance (a solution that can be applied to employees that choose in which manner their pension will be invested).