Norddeutsche Landesbank partners with Tata Consultancy Services

TCS took over the entire Postbank Systems company, including its IT systems in 2020. TCS planned to expand its presence in Germany with the acquisition and create a basis for further growth. Now the service provider has won a customer in Nord/LB who will in future rely on the banking resources of TCS employees.

The aim of the collaboration is to modernise the application environment in order to increase operational flexibility at Nord/LB and improve its ability to react to market requirements. As part of the five-year partnership, TCS will operate a large number of the applications in the areas of financial markets, wholesale and retail. TCS will also improve operational stability with the help of new technologies and develop new features and functionalities to support Nord/LB's transformation plans.