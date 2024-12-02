Nomo chooses Snowdrop to enhance digital banking user experience

This collaboration empowers customers who use Nomo’s app with a richer, more visually enhanced banking experience, aligning with Nomo's mission of bringing digital excellence to Islamic banking.











Enhanced user benefits with Snowdrop's MRS API

Through this integration, customers will benefit from Snowdrop’s transaction enrichment API called Merchant Reconciliation System API or MRS. The MRS API provides access to more precise, richer, and comprehensive transaction data, including:

Enhanced Merchant Details: Provide clear merchant logos and accurate merchant names, fostering trust and delivering a seamless user experience;

Showing these merchants on a Google Map so Nomo users can see exactly where purchases were made, eliminating confusion and reducing inquiries about unfamiliar transactions;

Contact Information: Users can easily access merchants’ contact information directly within the Nomo app. This simplifies communication and streamlines any inquiries or requirements users may have regarding their transactions.

Improved Categorisation: Transactions will be automatically categorised for better budgeting and expense tracking. This not only aids in responsible financial management but also empowers users to make informed financial decisions based on accurate information.

The Nomo app combines these elements with the modern banking technology, creating an immersive, international digital banking experience for its clients. This commitment to providing a superior user experience, coupled with Snowdrop's enriched transaction data, enhances Nomo’s position at the forefront of digital, Sharia-compliant financial services.





What does Snowdrop Solutions do?

Snowdrop Solutions is a provider of transaction enrichment solutions that empower businesses to unlock the full potential of their financial data. Snowdrop's innovative solutions provide financial services and payment providers with the most accurate and comprehensive transaction data available, enabling them to deliver a superior customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and gain valuable insights into their business.