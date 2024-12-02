Nomo brings Apple Pay to customers

As the next step for the Bank of London and The Middle East’s (BLME) international digital Islamic bank, Nomo, which launched in July 2021, Apple Pay will help customers to pay by using their phone as a contactless payment device.

Customers simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Customers can also use Apple Pay on an iPhone, an iPad, or a Mac to make purchases in apps or online, through Safari, without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information.