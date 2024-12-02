Nomanini launches new supply chain finance solution





StockNow, an app for retailers developed by Nomanini, makes it possible for informal micro and small retailers to purchase stock digitally.

The StockNow app connects informal retailers to distributors of global fast-moving consumer brands relevant in the general trade market, enabling them to purchase goods using stock advances to keep their shelves stocked with essential goods, ensuring business continuity and support for last-mile consumers.

Going live in Tanzania with a Nestlé ESAR as a key partner, Nomanini’s launch of StockNow has formalised the relationship enabling a more strategic approach to alleviate some of the challenges experienced by retailers in Africa’s general market, especially as they recover from the effects of the pandemic.

StockNow is now live and being rolled out to thousands of informal retailers in Tanzania, with plans underway to scale the solution across the continent from Mozambique to Uganda, The Democratic Republic of Congo to Egypt.

By digitising the supply chain, StockNow enables FMCGs to increase operational efficiency by unlocking trade data and gaining visibility into the sales and preferences of informal retailers.