This strategic collaboration aims to introduce Open Banking payment solutions to online gamers in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Having served as a payment facilitator for Wargaming in markets such as Germany, the UK, and France for over a year, Noda is now extending its services to the growing gaming markets in the Baltic States, including Lithuania. This expansion signifies a significant move towards meeting the specific requirements of the Baltic gaming community.

According to the official press release, in the fast-paced world of online gaming, where swift and secure in-game transactions are essential, Noda's seamless payment gateway offers key advantages. Using Open Banking technology, players can conduct real-time payments directly from their bank accounts, ensuring a prompt, secure, and uncomplicated transaction process. This approach prioritises direct account-to-account transfers, improving both the safety and user experience of online gaming.

The emergence of Open Banking is reshaping the payment landscape, delivering substantial benefits to players and game developers alike. Gamers benefit from smoother, hassle-free payments, while developers enjoy reduced transaction fees, expedited settlements, and valuable insights into customer behaviour.

Officials from Noda talked about their partnership with Wargaming and how it represents a step forward in bringing the advantages of Open Banking to the Baltic gaming market. They also emphasised their commitment to improving payment processes for gamers, ensuring they are seamless, secure, and quick. Moreover, this initiative is in line with the company's mission to support innovation within the fintech ecosystem.

Through this partnership, Wargaming's players will benefit from convenience in their gaming transactions. Noda anticipates a positive impact on the gaming community in the Baltic States through the adoption of Open Banking.

More information about Noda

Noda is a global, multi-currency Open Banking solution facilitating seamless business transactions. With operations spanning 28 countries and partnerships with 1,650 banks covering 283 bank brands and over 30,000 branches, Noda's headquarters is based in the UK, with additional offices in Spain, Latvia, and Cyprus.

Noda helps merchants accept direct bank payments from customers via Open Banking, providing an alternative to traditional card payments. Through the Noda API, merchants can integrate Open Banking payments into their systems, benefiting from intuitive user experiences and competitive fees.