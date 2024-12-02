Noda expands Open Banking reach across Europe

Noda, an Open Banking platform, has widened its network to more than 2,000 banks across 28 European countries. The expansion enables merchants to link with over 100 million account holders, covering more than 30,000 bank branches in regions such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France and the Baltics.

The company has introduced various payment options, including QR codes, hosted links and instant bank transfers, available for both online and in-store use. The QR code solution, launched in 2024, has been adopted by small businesses such as barbershops, food outlets and education providers in cities including Glasgow and London.

Growing use cases among merchants

Noda representatives said the aim of the platform is to expand access to secure, direct account-to-account payments, reducing reliance on card networks. According to company officials, the service helps merchants manage transaction costs while offering customers an alternative to traditional payment methods.

Business owners who have implemented the service reported that customers were quick to adopt the QR payment option. One shop owner in Glasgow noted that customers found the process simple to use and appreciated the minimal setup required. Another merchant in London said usage grew rapidly in the first week of implementation, while a learning centre highlighted that the system reduced stress around handling payments.

Beyond small retailers, Noda’s reach extends into sectors including ecommerce, mobility, health and wellness, gaming, and other on-the-go services such as salons and food trucks. Looking ahead, the company plans to increase its presence in retail and service industries by 2026, with a focus on micro-merchants and physical commerce.