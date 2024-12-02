No online banking charges for Karnataka Bank's clients





The move is aimed at encouraging people to ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to The Hindu, different parts of India, government, and policy makers are getting their act together directing all the stakeholders to discharge their functions in a responsible manner in line with the globally accepted practices.

Therefore, Karnataka Bank decided to waive charges for NEFT, RTGS, IMPS and UPI transactions done through its digital channels and ATM transactions from Bank's own ATMs free of cost to its customers until further notifications in this regard.