Niyo, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Visa launch mobile banking app

Their newest product brings in a 2-in-1 proposition of a digital savings account and a wealth management platform. The digital savings account comes with a Visa Platinum Debit Card, instant account opening through a digital onboarding process, and a zero non-maintenance fee, according to the press release.

The wealth management suite powered by Niyo Money provides 0 commission mutual funds, a facility to track investments at one place, robo advisory and a feature that rounds up expenses and invests the change. Domestic and international stocks will soon be launched on the platform.

NiyoX will also bring in a multilayer reward system comprising referral incentives, rewards points and scratch card-based cashback alongside more exclusive offers for the users. With this launch, Niyo aims to onboard 2 million customers by the end of 2021.