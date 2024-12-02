Niyo Bharat announces financial literacy initiative for Indians





As part of the digital initiative, the company is educating individuals on the benefits and features of branchless banking. The company provides sessions on ways finances can be managed during the lockdown which has transpired in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Niyo Bharat mobile app is a multilingual app which was made for blue-collared employees with a voiceover enabled feature. To ensure better cash flow and to meet the emergency needs of the employees, it provides its ‘Salary Advance’ feature.

The company has mentioned that it endeavours to inculcate the habit of disciplined savings by providing wealth products such as mutual funds and digital gold. Other salient product features include free fund transfer facilities and free accidental death insurance for active users.