Nium, Volopay to support business spending through corporate card issuance

Through this collaboration, Volopay will be integrating Nium’s enterprise-grade API solutions to provide a one-stop solution to manage all business spending. Individual corporate cards will be issued to the employees, and companies will be able to configure those cards with a real-time tracking software and a mobile application.

The partnership with Nium will ensure that corporate users are enabled to pay anywhere around the world with Volopay’s corporate card. Functionalities such as real-time data insights into the expenses help managers get accurate spending patterns of the company. Plus, cashbacks on FX transactions allows them to save more than their traditional bank cards, according to the official press release.

Volopay was part of BOLT, a fintech collaborative program set up by Nium to promote innovation and collaboration amongst fintechs in the Southeast Asia region. The Asia fintech is currently serving Singapore based businesses and planning to expand its operations to the entire ASEAN region, and Australia.