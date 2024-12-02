Nium teams up with Visa to expand its services in Europe





The white labelling card solution aims to support businesses reduce costs and increase productivity, according to the official press release. Therefore, through this partnership with Visa, Nium aims at simplifying the card management programme for companies by consolidating all the processes to a single system.

With this Visa partnership, Nium is able to provide end-to-end issuing, processing, and onboarding services in a shorter time. Businesses using Nium-issued corporate cards will be able to conduct real-time funds transfers to both physical and virtual Visa Credit and Debit card, to secure digital payments through tokenization for in-stores, online payments, and at ATM points.