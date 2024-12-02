Nium partners with Krungthai Bank





Through this partnership, Krungthai will leverage Nium’s payment rails to improve the cross-border payments experience for Krungthai customers. Krungthai customers can now make international transfers in seven main global currencies – USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, CAD, HKD, and SGD.

Krungthai customers can also benefit from cheaper rates when choosing to transfer from ‘Krungthai Inter Wallet’, a foreign currency e-wallet currently exclusively offered by Krungthai Bank, within the Krungthai Next mobile application.