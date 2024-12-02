Nium partners Weavr





Weavr targets businesses in the services sector, who now can embed banking services into their core applications without any prior specialist knowledge of finance and regulations. Nium’s BaaS platform will enable Weavr to access all features of its pay-in capability offering virtual accounts for corporate clients and consumers in multiple currencies, pay-out capability across Nium’s extensive global payments network, and cards issuing services across several markets.

According to the official press release, the partnership will allow Weavr and Nium to grow their mutual footprint in Europe and the UK with digital innovators responding to the need for more embedded financial services.