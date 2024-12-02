Nium integrates with Google Pay

This will be applicable for both in-stores and online.

As a licensed Visa issuer in Australia, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK, Nium provides end-to-end issuing, processing and onboarding services for companies looking to introduce cards services to their employees or clientele in these markets. Through this service, cards issued by Nium can be used across millions of points of sale within Visa’s global acceptance network. Now, Nium card users will have an additional option of completing their payments via Google Pay on Visa-accepted terminals.

To access this feature, users will have to add their Nium-issued Visa card to their Google Account and choose to pay with Google Pay at checkout. With Google Pay, users can confirm and complete the purchase without having to enter their payment information again. Nium card users will also continue to enjoy the Visa benefits and protection while on Google Pay.

This service will be available for Nium-issued card users in Singapore, Australia, European Union, Hong Kong and the UK.



