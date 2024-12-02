Nium expands presence in Latin America through partnership with Teledolar

Through this partnership, customers of Teledolar will be able to conduct outbound payments in real-time to an expanded list of markets, including Europe, UK, and the US. The move supports Nium’s plans to utilise fintech tools to boost business efficiency and customer experience in LATAM.

Nium currently operates its Send, Spend, and Receive business in over 100 countries, 65 in real-time. For more information about Nium, you can check out our interview with Aditi Sholapurkar, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations at Nium, here.