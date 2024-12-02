Nium, Banco Hipotecario to provide cross-border payments solution

Nium, a Singapore-based global fintech infrastructure platform, hopes that the partnership will open the door for new international payments corridors beyond LATAM, and introduce real-time global payment capabilities to corporate and individual customers of Banco Hipotecario.

To provide for the spike in demand for digital payments, Banco Hipotecario has selected Nium as their payments partner to help with the cross-border payments experience for both corporate and individual customers of the bank. The integration of Nium’s network will allow customers throughout El Salvador to transfer money in real-time to a list of markets including Europe, UK, and US.

Nium currently operates its Send, Spend and Receive business in 100 countries, 65 of which in real-time.