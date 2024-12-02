Nipendo, SynerTrade in strategic deal for sourcing-to-payment solution

The combined solution integrates the SynerTrade App Suite into the Nipendo Supplier Cloud procure-to-pay platform, enabling enterprises to streamline and automate their sourcing-to-payment process.

Nipendo’s Instant Invoice Reconciliation ensures that only correct and fully reconciled invoices are automatically transferred to the buyer’s ERP system. Before an invoice is received on the buyer side, it is preemptively validated by Nipendo for data accuracy and compliance with the buyer’s requirements. Invoices are also matched with purchase orders and receiving records.

SynerTrade is a European provider for purchasing technology and consulting services supporting the entire purchasing process. Providing a suite of 33 apps, SynerTrade enables clients to transform their business processes. SynerTrade is serving approximately 250 clients worldwide such as Google, Beiersdorf, Carrefour, Fresenius Medical Care, Henkel, Lufthansa, Metro, OBI, OSRAM, Rossmann and Shiseido.

Nipendo is an Israel-based provider of cloud-based and supplier trading solutions which enables interoperability with any supplier communication solution, including EDI, supplier network, and e-invoicing, allowing enterprises to leverage their existing implementations and extend electronic procurement and invoicing to the entire supplier ecosystem.

In recent news, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has deployed Nipendo’s Supplier Cloud platform for its entire procurement and financial activities with its suppliers for a paperless and automated environment.