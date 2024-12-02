Nipendo partners TrustWeaver for procure-to-pay processes, e-invoicing

The combination of Nipendo’s process automation and TrustWeaver’s on-demand compliance functionalities provides a one-stop solution for streamlining buyer-supplier collaboration along the entire procure-to-pay process, including fully reconciled and compliant electronic invoicing around the globe.

Supplier collaboration through Nipendo Supplier Cloud enables organisations to reconcile discrepancies in the cloud and keeps bad data outside the enterprise firewall. Any transaction that goes through Nipendo Supplier Cloud is subject to a set of validations based on business rules that can be configured by each customer. Customers can use pre-defined business rule templates for specific business processes (e.g. direct vs. indirect purchases) and modify them to match their requirements.

Nipendo is an Israel-based provider of cloud-based and supplier trading solutions which enables interoperability with any supplier communication solution, including EDI, supplier network, and e-invoicing, allowing enterprises to leverage their existing implementations and extend electronic procurement and invoicing to the entire supplier ecosystem.

TrustWeaver is a privately held, venture-funded company which monitors legal requirements for electronic transactions worldwide and processes documents through its cloud services. The company’s B2B partner network provides services to multinational companies and their trading partners worldwide.

