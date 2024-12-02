Nipendo, Integrate Financial team up for supplier financing solution

Organizations that use the Nipendo Supplier Cloud have access to a dynamic discounting module that combines a number of financing options where corporations can put their balance sheet to work to finance their own supply chain, coupled with a third-party model where Integrate Financial is set to step in and provide financing.

Nipendo is an Israel-based provider of cloud-based and supplier trading solutions which enables interoperability with any supplier communication solution, including EDI, supplier network, and e-invoicing, allowing enterprises to leverage their existing implementations and extend electronic procurement and invoicing to the entire supplier ecosystem.

Integrate Financial works with procurement networks, payment networks and others to provide financing for suppliers of corporate buyers. Integrate Financial works on behalf of, and as part of online networks, crafting a structure and strategy that fits the network and its constituents: buyers and suppliers, merchants and consumers, billers and payers.

In recent news, Nipendo has entered a partnership with SynerTrade, a provider of enterprise-grade source-to-contract applications, to deliver an enhanced sourcing-to-pay solution.