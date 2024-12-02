niiio finance group acquires PATRONAS Financial Systems

With its core product PATRONAS OPUS, the company offers software for portfolio, order and risk management in the institutional securities business. PATRONAS software thus addresses a new customer group for niiio and represents an addition to the group's previous product portfolio. PATRONAS customers include asset managers and capital management companies in Europe who use this system as their central software for portfolio management, securities trading, as well as investment compliance and reporting.

The expansion to a managed cloud model can now be accelerated considerably under the umbrella of niiio finance group, and the brand name PATRONAS will be retained. The purchase price for 100% of the shares will be paid in full in 6,500,000 new shares in niiio finance group at a price of EUR 1.54 per share, for which a capital increase in kind is to be resolved in due course.