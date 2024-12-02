Nigerias GTBank launches fund transfer via mobile phones

The move will enable customers to carry out third-party transfers to both GTBank and other bank account holders in Nigeria by dialing the USSD short code *737 along with amount details and the account number of the recipient.

The 737 service follows the banks One Click Top -upservice that allowed customers to buy airtime on their mobile phones directly from their accounts by dialing a short USSD code *737*AMOUNT#.

Only customers who have an account in the bank will be able to avail the service. They will be able to transfer the amount via their mobile number registered with the bank. The service will have a minimum transfer limit of NGN 1,000 (USD 5) and a daily transfer limit of NGN 20,000 (USD 10).