Nigerian startup Kora expands to UK

The expansion deal will offer Kora the possibility to better serve its users in the region where the business has been getting a lot of traction.

Kora had previously forged partnership with third-party UK-based fintechs to serve its global merchants, but with the new development it would now acquire the necessary licence to serve its users better.

With this partnership, the West Midlands Growth Company, an organisation responsible for driving regional investment promotion and economic development for the West Midlands and the UK, will support Kora’s ambition to provide the infrastructure that allows local African businesses to go global and global companies to go local in Africa.