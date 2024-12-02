NHS e-procurement system to save up to GBP 5 mln

The strategy is a detailed plan of actions that the government claims could improve health services data and information. It is part of the NHS Procurement Development Programme – a plan set to save the health service GBP 1.5 bn by financial year 2015-16.

The report also revealed that barcoding of products and the European IT standard PEPPOL, that allows supplier interaction with the public sector, will be taken up under the strategy.

These aspects will become mandatory for NHS providers and suppliers through conditions of contract.