NGDATA joins ecosystem of partners supporting the IBM cloud for financial services

The framework is joined by over 100 Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers, and fintechs and it is designed to address risk in the digital supply chain through a common set of security controls that are adhered to by the entire ecosystem, according to the official press release.

NGDATA offers an Intelligent Engagement Platform (IEP), a pre-packaged solution tailored to financial services, that builds customer data profiles to create personalised customer experiences via real-time interaction management. The IEP stores first-party data and insights in a secured environment and adheres to compliance regulations by using IBM’s Cloud for Financial Services.

Founded in 2012, NGDATA has offices in the USA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.